HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people fly to Oahu for the beaches, the picture-perfect weather, the nightlife or even the Hawaii-style food.

However, for many tourists, they fly to Hawaii for shopping. Whether you are staying in downtown Honolulu, Waikiki, Ko Olina or on the North Shore you will be surrounded by shopping centers and malls.

Oahu is home to many indoor and outdoor malls, outlets, swap meets and farmers’ markets. Whether you are looking to grab the latest design or pick out the perfect piece of jewelry to remember this trip, this list has you covered.

Hotels.com came out with their list of the best places to go shopping on Oahu. They took into consideration reviews, location, popularity and more.

10 best places to go shopping on Oahu:

Ala Moana Center Pearlridge Center Windward Mall Kahala Mall Waikele Premium Outlets Aloha Stadium Swap Meet Royal Hawaiian Center Waikiki Beach Walk Honolulu Chinatown market KailuaTown Farmers’ Market

Ala Moana Center takes the top spot on Hotels.com list. They are known for being the largest outdoor mall in the state of Hawaii offering hundreds of shops, restaurants and eateries to visitors.

You can even stop by and grab some groceries at Foodland, a local grocery store that is only available in Hawaii.

Ala Moana Center offers a daily hula show for visitors, discounts for military members, a combination of local and mainland stores to shop at and more.

For more information about Ala Moana Center head to their website. For more details about Hotels.com list click here.