HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people fly to Maui for the beaches, the picture-perfect weather, the slow-paced environment or even the Hawaii-style food.

However, for many tourists, they fly to Hawaii for shopping. No matter where you stay on Maui you will be surrounded by shopping centers, farmers’ markets and malls.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Maui has many outdoor malls, outlets, swap meets and farmers’ markets. Whether you are looking to grab the latest design or pick out the perfect piece of jewelry to remember this trip, this list has you covered.

Hotels.com came out with their list of the best places to go shopping on Maui. They took into consideration reviews, location, popularity and more.

10 best places to go shopping on Maui:

Whalers Village Lahaina Cannery Mall Queen Ka’ahumanu Center Maui Mall The Shops at Wailea Maui Nui Farms Farmers Market Napili Farmers Market Lipoa Street Farmers Market Upcountry Farmer’s Market Maui Swap Meet

Whalers Village takes the top spot on Hotels.com list. They are known for its premier oceanfront retail location offering specialty retailers, oceanfront restaurants and a wide variety of food options.

Whalers Village offers ukulele lessons with Uncle Ron, morning yoga flow classes in their Ohana Courtyard and lei-making classes for those interested.

Every Wednesday, you and your family can join naturalists from the Hawaii Wildlife Discovery Center on the beach walk to learn about humpback whales, honu, monk seals and more Maui wildlife.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about Whalers Village head to their website. For more details about Hotels.com list click here.