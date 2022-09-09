HONOLULU (KHON2) — While vacationing in Hawaii you get to immerse yourself in local cuisine.

Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of best brunch spots on Oahu.

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.

Top 10 brunch spots on Oahu

Nami Kaze – Kalihi Plumeria Beach House – Honolulu La Hiki Kitchen – Ko Olina at Four Season Resort Island Vintage Wine Bar – Waikiki Goofy Cafe & Dine – Waikiki et al. – Honolulu Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand – Waikiki Sprig’s Grille – Kapolei Scratch Kitchen & Meatery – Honolulu Pounders – Laie

Many restaurants listed have brunch specials that include bottomless mimosas, Hawaii inspired cocktails and an indoor-outdoor atmosphere perfect for brunching.

The term brunch has been around for decades. Some food historians say it can go back to the 1930s or even earlier.