HONOLULU (KHON2) — While vacationing in Hawaii you get to immerse yourself in local cuisine.

Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork omelets, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of best brunch spots in Hawaii.

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.

Top 10 brunch spots in Honolulu

Pagoda Floating Restuarant Orchids at Halekulani Mariposa at Neiman Marcus – Ala Moana Basalt Restuarant at Dukes Lane Market Eatery Sunday Club Brunch – Alohilani Resort Merman’s Honolulu Hula Grill – Waikiki Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Waikiki Moku Kitchen Ruscello – Nordstrom Ala Moana

Many restaurants listed have brunch specials that include bottomless mimosas, Hawaii inspired cocktails and an indoor-outdoor atmosphere perfect for brunching.

The term brunch has been around for decades. Some food historians say it can go back to the 1930s or even earlier.

The famous word combining breakfast and lunch starting to grow in popularity in the late 90s and is now a staple in Hawaii and other travel destination.

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Open Table’s website.