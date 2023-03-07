USGS webcam photo from 9 a.m. 3/7/23 of gas and steam wafting from the crater floor

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Volcanoes National Park announced Tuesday morning, March 7 Pele is taking a break.

According to the United States Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Halemaʻumaʻu has paused, and lava is no longer flowing on Kilauea’s crater floor.

According to Ken Hon Scientist-in-Charge of HVO, there are no longer any active eruptions happening on the Big Island, both Kilauea and Mauna Loa have gone quiet.

But Hon said this doesn’t mean the Kilauea eruption is completely over so they will continue to closely monitor the volcano.

USGS webcam photo from 9 a.m. 3/7/23 of gas and steam wafting from the crater floor. (USGS)

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said you can still see some glow within hornitos but that doesn’t mean there is new lava erupting.

Despite the stop in lava flow you are still encouraged to head out to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. There are dozens of different hiking trails, viewing points and wildlife to see.

Some of the most popular trials to do with the entire family are the Thurston Lava Tube hike and Devastation Trail.

Thurston Lava Tube is an easy hike through a rainforest where you enter a 500-year-old lava tube where lava once flowed. You are asked to bring good hiking shoes, water, a flashlight and your phone or camera doing this hike.

Devastation Trail is another easy family-friendly hike you can do at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Hiking Devastation Trail. (NPS Photo)

This hike takes around an hour and you walk on a paved pathway through recovering landscape that was once buried by falling cinder from the 1959 Kilauea Iki eruption. On the hike, you will see first-hand wildlife returning to this once-devastated area.

For more information on the different hikes offered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park head to their website. For up-to-date information on the latest volcano activity and eruption updates at the park click here.