HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kona airport welcomed its first Japan Airlines flight on Tuesday, Aug. 2 since the pandemic started.

The flight came in around 11 a.m. with 177 people aboard.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said there will be three weekly flights to the Ellison Onikuza Kona International Airport at Keahole.

Japan Airlines and ANA increased the number of flights to Hawaii back in July 1.