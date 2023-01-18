HONOLULU (KHON2) – Are you planning a trip to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in the near future?

According to park officials, before you head out to see the current eruption it’s important to know your physical limits when it comes to walking, hiking, long trails and elevation.

There are dozens of different trails and hikes to take to get to see Kilauea’s eruption and depending on the time of day might make you choose a different hiking trail.

For those who might not be avid hikers it’s best to choose an easier trail and overlook for your adventure rather than a strenuous long one.

Overstimulating your own physical abilities can have dire consequences. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has an online guide to help you asses what your limits are.

Ask yourself before you go:

What is my experience level with hiking?

Am I physically fit for the hike I would like to do?

Have I ever hiked in this type of environment before?

Am I able to go to higher elevations?

Am I hiking alone, or do I plan to bring a friend?

Park officials said currently with the active eruption and more than 150 hiking trails, there’s endless ways to see Kilauea. It’s best not to overexert yourself especially while on vacation or far away from your home.

For more information about viewing locations and important safety information head to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s website.