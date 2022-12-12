HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service announced the ‘glow’ might be gone from Kilauea’s eruption.

Kilauea is taking a brief rest and visitors might not be able to see the red glow once seen from viewing spots in the park.

“Lava is no longer erupting from the western vent into the lava lake on the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Over the last 24 hours, the lava lake has remained completely crusted over and no incandescence was visible,” said USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Park officials said active lava creating a red night-time glow may not be visible and park goers should be aware of the recent change.

USGS Photo

Kīlauea eruption is taking a rest

Park goers shouldn’t be discourgaed to change their plans. According to officials there’s so much to do and see at Hawaii Volcanoes NPS.

To view a list of family friendly hikes, trails for experienced hikers, free events and more head to their website.

Some favorite things to do at Hawaii Volcanoes NP is walking through the Thurston Lava Tube, hiking up to the viewpoint of Kilauea or walking along an old path where lava once flowed years ago.