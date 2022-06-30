HONOLULU (KHON2) — AAA Hawaii is expecting more people to travel over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, despite the record-breaking gas prices and inflation trends.

Nationally, 48 million people are expected to travel this weekend, with the vast majority using automobiles.

AAA Hawaii also forecasts more than 6.8 million residents of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington traveling this weekend. Of these states, 5.5 million will choose to travel by automobiles and 919,000 will travel by air. Nationally, more travelers will also travel by automobiles versus flying.

Honolulu is among the Top 10 destinations for U.S. residents on Independence Day, along with Orlando, Seattle, New York and Las Vegas. Top international destinations include Vancouver, Paris, London and Rome. With the recent lifting of COVID testing requirement for fliers re-entering the U.S., AAA Hawaii expects more demand for international vacation bookings, which they’re already seeing this summer.

AAA Hawaii on Thursday said gas prices for the state continued to set records in most areas in the last week. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.60, which is four cents more than last week and a new record for the state. The average national price is $4.86.

“Gas prices have continued dropping throughout the U.S. for a second straight week but unfortunately price relief has not yet arrived in Hawaii,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “We urge drivers to maximize their fuel economy by keeping tires at the correct tire pressure and adopting a smooth, even driving style that minimizes speeding and hard braking.”