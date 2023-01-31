HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s the last day of Volcano Awareness Month and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is reminding the public about their next event called ‘Changes at the Summit of Kilauea After 2008.”

During Volcano Awareness month Hawaii Volcanoes NP put on programs and events by scientists that included guided tours, nature walks, hikes and more.

In this photo, Dr. Parcheta points to a tree mold. The smoother lower half indicates that a lava flow engulfed a tree, with flow directions around the base pointing downslope, while the transition to the spatter top indicates the maximum height the lava flow reached during the peak of lava fountain activity on May 24, 1969. NPS Photo/J.Wei

During the hikes, scientists would point out weather patterns and markings on trees to indicate where lava flowed at one point in time.

For those eager to see the current eruption at Kilauea, scientists at Hawaii Volcanoes NP said you still can.

It’s important to do research before coming out to the park. Hawaii NP suggests having a backup plan in case certain viewing areas are closed.

NPS Photo of 1/16/23 summit eruption/J.Wei

Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. park goers are encouraged to attend the Dark in the Park series supported by Friends of Hawaii Volcanoes NP.

Those interested should head to Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium at 7 p.m. and for more information head to Hawaii Volcanoes NP’s website.