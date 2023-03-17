HONOLULU (KHON2) – Friday March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day and although Hawaii is not known for its Irish food you can still find a few Irish restaurants and pubs to meet your needs.

Yelp has a list of restaurants, bars and grills that specializes in Irish food. Some of these places are doing special dinners and drinks to celebrate St. Patrick’s day and some are part of different bar crawls.

Yelp took into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming up with their list.

Best Irish food near Honolulu:

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Ferguson’s Pub

J. Dolan’s

Kelley O’Neil’s

Irish Rose Saloon

Murphy’s Bar & Grill took the top spot on Yelp’s list. For St. Patrick’s Day they are holding a special menu of corned beef and cabbage, Guinness braised lamb shank, garlic steak and caesar salad topped with sweet chili salmon.

For dessert, they are offering Irish whiskey cake, bread pudding and Bailey’s cheesecake.

For more than 30 years Murphy’s Bar & Grill has been serving the community of Oahu delicious Irish food and drinks. They will be holding their 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Coming in second on Yelp’s list is Ferguson’s Pub which is located in the historic Dillingham Transportation Building in Honolulu. They offer pulled pork sliders, hot pastrami sandwiches, mixed nuts or pub mix along with a large selection of wine, beer and craft cocktails. Click here to see their full menu.

For more information about Murphy’s Bar & Grill click here. For more information about Yelp’s list head to their website.