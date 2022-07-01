HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the last 20 years, the nation has continued to get older and become more diverse, according to newly released 2021 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander population was the fastest-growing race between 2020 and 2021, increasing by 1.54% — or by 25,989 individuals — in the 12-month period.

It’s no surprise that Hawaii had the largest population of these groups with 399,045, followed by California (375,388) and Washington (105,305).

But it was actually Iowa that had the fastest-growing Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander population that increased by 11.1% from 2020 to 2021 — while Texas was the largest gaining, increasing by 2,652.

As far as metro areas, Urban Honolulu had the largest Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander population (260,085), and Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise in Nevada was the largest-gaining metro area, increasing by 1,295 to 42,825.

Of metro areas with a Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander population of 20,000 or more, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX was the fastest-growing, increasing by 3.9% to 22,286 in 2021.

This is the last release of the vintage 2021 population estimates. In December, the Census Bureau will release 2022 Population Estimates.