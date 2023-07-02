HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the weekend, the hourly rate for parking was increased at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Vehicles parked for six or more hours are now charged between $20 to $24. Before the increased charges took effect the initial cost was $18 to $22.
Earlier in June, the Hawaii Department of Transportation provided the following chart showcasing the increased rates over the upcoming years.
|BEFORE
July 1, 2023
|Effective
July 1, 2023
|Effective
July 1, 2024
|Effective
July 1, 2025
|Effective
July 1, 2026
|July 1, 2027
– June 30, 2028
|1<15-min
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|16-30 min
|$1
|$1
|$1
|$1
|$1
|$1
|31-60 min
|$3
|$3
|$3
|$3
|$3
|$3
|1-2 hours
|$5
|$5
|$5
|$6
|$6
|$6
|2-3 hours
|$7
|$7
|$7
|$9
|$9
|$9
|3-4 hours
|$9
|$9
|$10
|$12
|$12
|$12
|4-5 hours
|$14
|$14
|$15
|$17
|$17
|$17
|5-6 hours
|$18
|$18
|$19
|$21
|$21
|$21
|6-7 hours
|$19
|$20
|$21
|$23
|$24
|$24
|7-8 hours
|$20
|$22
|$23
|$25
|$27
|$27
|8+ hours
|$22
|$24
|$25
|$27
|$29
|$30
The department said the first-rate increase took effect on Jan. 1 under the long-term parking agreement.
To support the use of the parking structures for community members dropping off or picking up passengers the parking rate for the 15-minute grace period will remain the same.
The department said they expect to see benefits of reduced demand for overnight and multiple-day parking.