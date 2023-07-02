HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the weekend, the hourly rate for parking was increased at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Vehicles parked for six or more hours are now charged between $20 to $24. Before the increased charges took effect the initial cost was $18 to $22.

Earlier in June, the Hawaii Department of Transportation provided the following chart showcasing the increased rates over the upcoming years.

BEFORE

July 1, 2023 Effective

July 1, 2024 Effective

July 1, 2025 Effective

July 1, 2026 July 1, 2027

– June 30, 2028 1<15-min Free Free Free Free Free Free 16-30 min $1 $1 $1 $1 $1 $1 31-60 min $3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3 1-2 hours $5 $5 $5 $6 $6 $6 2-3 hours $7 $7 $7 $9 $9 $9 3-4 hours $9 $9 $10 $12 $12 $12 4-5 hours $14 $14 $15 $17 $17 $17 5-6 hours $18 $18 $19 $21 $21 $21 6-7 hours $19 $20 $21 $23 $24 $24 7-8 hours $20 $22 $23 $25 $27 $27 8+ hours $22 $24 $25 $27 $29 $30

The department said the first-rate increase took effect on Jan. 1 under the long-term parking agreement.

To support the use of the parking structures for community members dropping off or picking up passengers the parking rate for the 15-minute grace period will remain the same.

The department said they expect to see benefits of reduced demand for overnight and multiple-day parking.