HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are halfway through the month of June which is recognized as Great Outdoors Month.

Hawaii has a plethora of outdoor trails, beaches, hikes and waterfalls. The National Park Service encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

Haleakala is a National Park located on Maui. The park captures ancient and modern Hawaiian culture and protect the bonds between the land and its people.

The park also cares for endangered species that only exist on the islands of Hawaii. For pricing, tours and reservations click here.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park protects what some call the most unique geological, biological, and cherished cultural landscapes in the world.

The park extends from sea level to 13,681 feet encompassing the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes – Kilauea and Mauna Loa.

For more information on the closest national park near you head to National Park Service’s website.