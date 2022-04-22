HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even though National Volunteer Week ends on Saturday, there’s still time to nominate outstanding volunteers in Hawaii for a free trip!

Through the partnership between Kanu Hawaii and United Airlines, two pairs of roundtrip travel certificates will be offered to lucky winners itching to travel. They’ll be able to fly from Hawaii to any United destination in the U.S., Canada, Caribbean, Mexico or Central America.

Click here to nominate a volunteer, then share the link to collect votes from family and friends. Those who get the most votes will win roundtrip tickets for two. Self-nominations are also welcome!

“Volunteers are a vital workforce extension for Hawaii’s nonprofits that rely on those willing to give time and talent to move missions forward. This is a great opportunity to give back to them and celebrate the countless contributions of so many.” Keone Kealoha, Kanu Hawaii Executive Director

The public can cast their vote beginning Sunday, April 24. The winners will be announced at the United Airlines’ 75th Anniversary celebration on Monday, May 2.

National Volunteer Week was instituted under President Richard Nixon in 1974. This week, Hawaii held a variety of service events to support community and environmental needs.