HONOLULU (KHON2) — The list for North America’s 50 best bars just came out and one of them is in Honolulu.

Bar Leather Apron, was recognized as one of the 50 best bars!

Co-founder Tom Park said it has been a huge honor to be selected as one of the best bars in North America. He said they are proud to represent Hawaii as the only bar to have made the list.

“Being on the 50 Best list is the pinnacle of awards for bars,” said Park. “We’re proud to represent the state of Hawaii and everyone here doing special things.”

Park said they were established in 2015 and aim to provide intimate bar experience in Downtown Honolulu. The bar was inspired by the co-founder’s international travels.

“Our signature cocktail is our BLA Old Fashioned,” said Park. “Our version features our single barrel pick bourbon from Knob Creek and Japanese wasanbon sugar for the sugar element.”

He said they also feature their E Ho’o Pau Mai Tai, winner of the 2015 World’s Best Mai Tai.

They also offer small bites to eat at the bar like smoked duck bao, ginger-beet hummus, cheddar and salami plate and more.

The bar prides itself on offering an ever-changing menu of classic cocktails and bespoke creations as well as beer and wine and premium spirits.

They incorporate seasonal ingredients and regional flavors inspired by their surroundings.

“Hawaii oftentimes gets overlooked by national and international awards so anytime we are nominated we’re very appreciative and proud,” said Park.

For more information on their signature cocktails head to their website. To view the list of the 50 best bars in North America click here.