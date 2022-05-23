HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you like your sushi with ginger or wasabi, this type of Japanese food is very popular to order in Hawaii.



A new study ranked the best cities in the country for sushi lovers and Honolulu ranked within the top five.

Apartmentguide came up with the list and history behind sushi coming to North America. They said the first modern sushi restaurant in the U.S. didn’t open until 1966 in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo.

Now, there are more than 16,000 sushi restaurants across the nation growing into a multibillion-dollar industry.

Hawaii is home to many Japanese residents compared to other mainland states and the food reflects that. Ramen, sushi and other Japanese eateries can be found all throughout the islands.

According to Appartmentguide the best cities for sushi lovers are:

San Francisco – California Miami – Florida Orlando – Florida Honolulu – Hawaii Las Vegas – Nevada

They scored the nation’s top 100 cities calculating the number of sushi restaurants per capita and the number per square mile.

Restaurants that primarily serve sushi were the only ones considered for the survey, meaning they had to exclude some chain restaurants that sell sushi only as an appetizer.

To view the full list of best cities for sushi lovers head to apartmentguide’s website.