HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hundreds of thousands of tourists and visitors fly to Hawaii monthly. Many of them coming from different states with different laws.

Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is reminding the public about the laws they enforce in Honolulu County which may be different than where tourists are coming from.

They have a series on YouTube called, Did You Know, where they go over unique laws and policies people might not be aware of.

In their Did You Know: Tourist Edition they go over the unique laws here in Honolulu County.

In Honolulu County it is illegal to use a handheld mobile device such a s a cell phone while driving. Many other states have this law however not all 50. So, it’s important to keep that in mind while navigating the island of Oahu.

HPD suggests using a hands free device or placing a call after safely parking and turning off your engine.

Drinking alcohol is not permitted in public areas like beaches, parks and sidewalks. Throughout the island there are signs at parks and beaches clearly stating alcohol is not allowed. It’s important to keep this in mind when planning a beach day.

HPD said pepper spray is legal if used for self defense. For those coming to the island and purchasing pepper spray it is legal to use only if it is used in accordance with self-defense.

HPD also reminds visitors that each island has different county laws. For more information or to watch the Did You Know: Tourist Edition video click here.