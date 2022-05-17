HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from different countries, regions and cultures.

According to one study the Aloha’s State’s top Indian restaurant can be found on Kauai. In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, Yelp dug through data to find the top Indian restaurant in every state.

According to Yelpers, the best Indian restaurant is Cafe Turmeric located in Hanalei.

Cafe Turmeric serves homemade Indian food made with organic oil, freshly roasted spices and lots of love. They have vegan, gluten free and seafood options. You can also make items as spicy as you like.

This food truck has 4.5 stars with more than 200 reviews and is located on the north shore of the island. Popular food items are coconut shrimp curry, fish curry, chana palak and veggie coconut curry.

Yelp explained the methodology behind the list of Best Indian Eateries in each state, saying they “identified businesses in the Indian category of Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

To read the full list of best Indian restaurants by state head to Yelp’s website.