HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines resumed its flight service to Auckland Airport in New Zealand from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 2, after being suspended for over two years.

According to the airline, departures from Honolulu will take place three times weekly to Auckland on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2:25 p.m. and arrive at Auckland the next day at around 9:34 p.m.

The airline said flight HA446 resumed on Monday, July 4, and will depart AKL on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 11:55 p.m. with a 10:50 same-day arrival at HNL.

As Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier, we are delighted to be the first airline to reconnect New Zealand with the Hawaiian Islands since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are seeing strong demand – with some travel periods surpassing 2019 levels – proving that Hawaiʻi has remained a top-of-mind destination for New Zealand travelers. It’s been a joy to reunite with our Kiwi guests, and we look forward to serving them with the same warm Hawaiian hospitality and award-winning service they know, love and miss.” RUSSELL WILLISS, COUNTY DIRECTOR OF NEW ZEALAND AT HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.

There was entertainment, gifts, and a Hawaiian oli and blessing before both HA445 and HA446 departures. The airline was welcomed back to Auckland by Maori roopu (cultural group) who performed a traditional Mihi Whakatau (welcome back ceremony) and cultural exchange of hospitality outside the arrival gate, according to Hawaiian Airlines.

The Director of Cultural and Community Relations Debbie Nakanelua-Richards at Hawaiian Airlines said it’s been nine years since Hawaiian Airlines has spread its wings in Auckland, which has made them akin to family.

“Several of our colleagues live and work in Auckland and have joined hands with the community to organize cleanups of remote shorelines, exchange trips for kiwi and Hawaiʻi youth, and the movement of historical relics that are symbolic of a cultural connection that dates back thousands of years.” DEBBIE NAKANELUA-RICHARDS, DIRECTOR OF CULTURAL AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS AT HAWAIIAN AIRLINES.









Hawaiian Airlines said flights to Auckland were nonstop since March 2013 but suspended flights in March 2020 due to the pandemic’s strict flight restrictions.

For information on flight schedules, click here.