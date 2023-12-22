HONOLULU(KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is still open to other offers according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week. So what does this means for their deal with Alaska Airlines and how could it impact things moving forward?

Just as many are getting used to the idea of Alaska Airlines buying out Hawaiian Airlines, documents filed by Hawaiian Holdings Inc. said:

“The board may consider other unsolicited offers with the best interest of its shareholder in mind. but they are focused on the agreement reached with Alaska Airlines, which we believe is the best path forward for our company.”

Aviation expert Peter Forman said the filing is merely a formality.

“The SEC wants to make sure this is a fair transaction for not only for the shareholders, but for, to give other companies a chance to bid,” Forman explained.

He said it’s unlikely another airline will outbid Alaska Airlines $1.9 billion offer and that any attempt by the four larger airlines to acquire Hawaiian Air would be shot down by the justice department.

Hawaiian said both companies are taking necessary steps to move forward with the sale.

Until the deal is finalized, there are still questions what the future holds for over 7,000 Hawaiian airlines employees.

According to Hawaiian Airlines:

“As part of the deal, Alaska Airlines has committed to maintaining and growing union-represented jobs in Hawaii–including preserving Pilot, Flight Attendant and Maintenance bases in Honolulu, as well as our Airport Operations and Cargo throughout the state.”

They said its still to early to know what will happen regarding non-union workers.

“Hawaiian has a much bigger operation,” added Forman. “So they have to maintain their employee base in order to continue doing that operation, they simply can’t bring in the Alaska employees to take over, because there’s not enough of them here in Honolulu.”

Forman said the entire process including the shareholder approval and regulatory review could take up to a year.

With such a lengthy process, KHON2 News asked if there was any chance the deal could fall through.

“I think it will happen from the standpoint that you really need Hawaiian and Alaska to come together if they’re going to be competitive with the bigger for airlines,” Forman explained.

Until the deal is finalized, Forman said things will be business as usual for Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines with both companies continuing to make their own money, while at the same time keeping an eye toward what they’ll look like once they are combined.