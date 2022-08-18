HONOLULU (KHON2) – Next time you fly to Hawaii don’t skip out on sitting next to a window. A new study ranked the most scenic flights in the U.S. and flying to Oahu was on that list.

Sometimes when looking at flights to Oahu you want to go for comfort, some go for convenience and others go for the views.

If you normally go for red-eye flights, it might be hard to see the beauty of the Hawaiian islands while it is dark outside. If you can, try booking your flight to get in during the day to take in all of the views.

Upgraded Points came out with their study on the best sights to see from a plane window in the USA.

Coming in first place was the Grand Canyon flying from SMF (Sacramento International Airport) to LAS (Las Vegas McCarran Airport.) In second place was looking at Diamond head on Oahu. They suggest flying from LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) to HNL (Daniel K. Inouye International Airport).

If your Hawaii vacation doesn’t involve you stopping on Oahu don’t worry. All Hawaii islands have breathtaking views of lush green mountains, ocean waves crashing on the shore and native tropical plants and trees.

To read the full study on most scenic flight routes in the U.S. by Upgraded Points head to their website.