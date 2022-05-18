HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is right around the corner and people are looking to book their 2022 vacations. Hawaii is a very popular spot to book a weeklong vacation but is it the most popular spot in the country?

WalletHub, a free credit score company, recently ranked the best and most popular spots to book a summer vacation for 2022 and Hawaii made the top ten list.

Coming in first was Orlando, Florida, followed by Washington, DC, Tampa, Florida, Austin, Texas, Salt Lake City ,Utah, Los Angeles, California then Honolulu Hawaii.

Despite being in a two-year long pandemic, many Americans feel ready to book and take their vacations this summer. Many people opted to stay home or do popular “staycations” during 2020 and 2021.

However, with many Americans vaccinated and many people who recovered from COVID now having “heard” immunity vacationing this summer should be close to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the study nearly 80% of American travelers plan to take a trip in 2022. WalletHub ranked 100 of the most populated metro areas on metrics like travel costs, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety.

Since Honolulu made the top ten lists airlines prices could jump up during the summer months. Eve Marie Ruhlman is a Recreation and Tourism professor for California State University East Bay said those flying in and out of Hawaii should be prepared for crowded flights.

“Airlines definitely will continue overbooking flights because people are more than ever canceling flights or changing plans at the last minute and the end of the day, the airline industry is a business,” said Ruhlman. “The government should really not get involved with blocking an airline’s choice to overbook; the airlines are aware of their choices and are also aware of the consequences of their choices (travel vouchers and decrease in customer satisfaction).”

Ruhlman also believes there will be more people traveling however many people are still not ready to travel like they did pre-pandemic and staycations could stay.

“I believe that there will be more people traveling this summer, but they will be staying more locally due to the rising costs of gasoline and increase in good’s costs,” said Ruhlman. “You also have a percentage of Americans who are unable to travel due to the existing travel restrictions thus choosing to travel domestically vs. international.”

To read the full report by WalletHub listed the best places for 2022’s summer vacation, head to their website.