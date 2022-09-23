HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines on Thursday announced that they’re issuing a travel waiver for flights to and from Haneda, Narita and Kansai airports between Sept. 23 and 24.

The airline said there are concerns for travel this weekend as a tropical cyclone approaches Japan.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Travelers departing Japan between Sept. 24 and 25 (Japan time) or leaving Hawaii for Japan between Sept. 23 and 24 (Hawaii time) can reschedule their flights to new dates at no additional cost. Hawaiian Airlines will waive any applicable fare difference on the same city pair for travel and same cabin of service.

Customers must rebook their tickets and recommence travel by Oct. 11 (Hawaii time).

Another option travelers have is to cancel their flight and use the value as credit towards a new ticket. When you rebook a new flight, there will be no fees charged, however, a fare difference may apply. Tickets expire one year from the original date of purchase, but there are several COVID-19 travel waivers in effect that have different expiration dates. Click here for more info.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Call 1-800-367-5320 to make changes to a reservation booked through the Hawaiian Airlines website. If you bought a ticket through a travel agent or travel website, contact them directly for assistance.