HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hearing and telling ghost stories could be a yearly tradition. Those in Hawaii might have heard about ghost tours being offered around the island of Oahu.

Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Honolulu Haunted Crime Tour takes place on Mondays and goes over how the arrival of missionaries could have changed the death penalty in Hawaii.

This ghost tour takes place around haunted sites in Downtown Honolulu, the apparitions of the innocent are still seeking justice.

Waikiki Night Marchers Ghost tour takes place on Wednesdays and Fridays and goes over the much-feared night marchers who have survived countless years by being passed down from word of mouth, writing and documentation.

On this ghost tour you can learn about the place that was famous for ancient burials, battlefields, the homes of ali’i and the paths of the feared Night Marchers.

The Ghost of Old Honolulu Tour takes place Thursdays and Saturdays and takes you through Aokuewa which is known as the realms of restless spirits. This ghost tour has been going on since the late 1980s.

Lastly, the Haunted Honolulu Ghost Tour takes place one Saturday a month and goes over the psychic trauma that could be present in Downtown Honolulu.

Mysteries of Hawaii also added a new bus tour for Saturday Dec. 12. Come join in on the Ghost of the Old ‘Ewa Plains part 2. For more information click here.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

On this tour you will learn of the land’s history before modern development and before the sugar cane fields. Some call Ewa Plains the land of ‘Wandering Spirits’ and you will find out why on the upcoming tour.