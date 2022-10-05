HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to travel between Hawaii and the mainland for winter vacation, Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares as low as $99 for certain destinations. The airline is also offering $29 nonstop flights between other cities on the mainland.

The deal is part of its largest winter sale of the year. Get your tickets by 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

Customers can book their winter trip for travel valid from Nov. 29, 2022, through Feb. 15, 2023. Travel is blacked out from Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 9, 2023.

Examples of one-way, low-fare winter getaways on Southwest.com include:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and New Orleans ,

and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Myrtle Beach, S.C. ,

and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Boston ,

and , As low as $63 one-way nonstop between Denver and Long Beach, Calif. ,

and , As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Charleston , and

and , and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Jose, Calif. and Kona (Hawaii Island).

Southwest is also offering $99 one-way nonstop fares between San Jose, Calif. and Lihue, Kauai. Click here to see if your destination is part of the current deal.

Southwest’s flight schedule is open through April 10, 2023.

And if you’re looking to travel between the Hawaiian Islands, there’s a $39 promotion happening now — and you have all year to use it.

A spokesperson for the airline told KHON2 that just like how Hawaii is unique compared to other places, this offer is also special: 60 flights a day, with 175 seats, $39 for every seat, has never been done before.