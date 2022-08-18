HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to travel between the Hawaiian Islands, there’s a $39 promotion happening now — and you have all year to use it. Southwest Airlines recently began offering this fare for “every seat on every flight” for people traveling nonstop between islands.

A spokesperson for the airline told KHON2 that just like how Hawaii is unique compared to other places, this offer is also special: 60 flights a day, with 175 seats, $39 for every seat, has never been done before.

Southwest has almost doubled its interisland flying, going from 38 to 60 flights a day after they did a “step up” in June. Another is coming just after Labor Day.

The $39 flights became widely available in late July as an invitation to get more people traveling within Hawaii. Southwest added that there are no terms or conditions since it’s not really a sale but more of a price point that travelers will see available for any nonstop itinerary.

“Since entering the Aloha State in Spring 2019 with interisland service, we’ve lowered airfares for Hawaii families and business travelers for the many reasons air travel is uniquely necessary,” Southwest said.

For those traveling from the mainland, Southwest offers 60 interisland flights among five airports in Hawaii.

The airline encourages visitors to support local communities that are still recovering from the economic hit of the COVID-19 pandemic.