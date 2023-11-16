HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across the nation record traveler numbers are expected for Thanksgiving and Hawaii airports and airlines are getting ready for the influx of travelers.

Starting Friday, Nov. 17, the Hawaii Department of Transportation is expecting to see more travelers in Hawaii’s airports, and historically travel peaking the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The advice they share is to get dropped off by family or rideshare whenever possible. While, even at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport with more than 5,300 parking spots available, it could be difficult to find a stall especially during the holidays.

HDOT said after speaking with the various carriers they expect Christmas time to be even busier.

Meanwhile Hawaiian Airlines said they are staffing up on top of that and they will have volunteers helping guide passengers through the airport next weekend and the two security checkpoints at each end of terminal one will be operating.

“One of the new things that we have here in Honolulu is that — we have behind me the new TSA checkpoint that we invested $14 million on and opened in partnership with the Department of Transportation in February so that really allowed us to manage the flow better between lobby two and three as opposed to having a central checkpoint between both lobbies.” Alex Da Silva Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson

“Flights will be fuller so expect to see more people coming through the airport and especially if you’re coming in our busy times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” said Shelly Kunishige HDOT spokesperson.

During the holiday times many people travel with food and TSA is reminding the public that solid foods like meats, breads and pies can go in your carry on but if its liquid larger than 3.4 ounces it must go in your checked bag.