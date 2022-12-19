HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s a very busy time to travel across the country and here in Hawaii.

Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Many people come to the islands to celebrate Christmas. Currently there is a winter storm making its way through the islands bringing strong winds, heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

What is already a busy time for Hawaii airports are becoming even busier with flight delays and cancellations due to the winter weather.

According to Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), the parking lots at Hawaii major airports are becoming full.

They report as of 1:53 p.m. on Monday Dec. 19 the Hilo International Airport (ITO) parking lot is now full.

Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Kauai’s Lihue Airport (LIH) are closely reaching capacity.

HDOT recommend those who are planning on flying out of a Hawaii airport this week to find someone who can drop them off.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about airport parking capacity, you can follow HDOT on Twitter or go to their website.