HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week, Airbnb unveiled their first “30 under 30” list, which recognizes successful young Hosts who are also Superhosts, or those who go above and beyond to provide their guests great customer service and hospitality, earning them a high share of five-star reviews.

Joining this list is Hawaii’s own Kehau Hall, who hosts Glamping in Glenwood in Volcano. It’s a place where you can detach, relax and take camping to the next level.

“This is all new for me,” said Hall. “I’ve never heard of the Airbnb ’30 under 30′ list, so this is the first I hear of it as well as my first time being a part of it, so it’s pretty exciting.”

According to Airbnb, Hosts under the age of 30 earned approximately $775 million nationwide last year. In Hawaii, Hosts under 30 earned over $13 million in 2021, and in just the first three months of 2022, Hawaii’s Airbnb Hosts earned over $3 million.

“I make roughly $28,000 per year with my two listings,” said Hall. “Of course, this fluctuates as about a year ago I only had one listing at the time and was making $12- to $14,000 per year.”

The 28-year-old said she began hosting the summer of 2014 in her search for something that she’d enjoy and also to make some extra money.

“This is my main source of income, but I do property manage a couple other places on the side as well, all located in Glenwood,” Hall said.

Kehau Hall (Courtesy: Airbnb)

During the pandemic, Hall said she had to shut down, just like everyone else. That meant no guests, which translates to no bookings and no income.

“There were no bookings coming in for that six months to a year period, and then once we started opening back up, people slowly started to make booking inquiries and continued,” said Hall.

She adds that it’s almost back to normal again when it comes to booking and traveling.

When Airbnb asked Hall what motivated her to start hosting, she said:

“I really wanted to use the land passed down by many many generations for a better cause. Knowing that Hawaii is one of the top travel destinations, I thought about a simple but workable accommodation for vacationers, then created Glamping in Glenwood!” Kehau Hall, Airbnb Superhost

Glamping in Glenwood comes with fresh linens, electricity, WiFi, hot running water and more. The rustic canvas tent sits on a platform, with windows you can open, and inside there’s a kitchenette and dining area. The space also includes a toaster oven, water kettle, cooking pans, silverware and a mini fridge.

For more information on the property, click here.