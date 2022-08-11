HONOLULU (KHON2) – There are hundreds of different hiking trails in Hawaii and most of them have breathtaking views.

You can choose to hike up a mountain, near a waterfall and even along the beach. Hiking is a great way to exercise and spend time outdoors.

When hiking it’s best to stick to the golden rule which is treating others the way you should be treated.

The United States National Park Service has a list of hiking etiquette one should keep in mind especially if you plan to hike in Hawaii.

Hiking etiquette in Hawaii:

Know your right of way

Make yourself known

Stay on trail

Do not disturb wildlife

Be mindful of trail conditions

Take time to listen

Be aware of your surroundings

Knowing your right of way is very important. Sometimes hiking trails get narrow and very steep so only a few people can walk along it. Hikers coming uphill have the right of way and bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses or other pack stock.

Staying on the designated trail and not venturing off of it is also very important. Going off trail can damage or in some cases kill certain plants or animal species and can hurt the ecosystem.

You should also leave rocks, artifacts, vegetation, sand and flowers alone. It’s actually illegal to take lava rocks from Hawaii Volcano National Park and is also considered bad luck.

When hiking in Hawaii it might rain on you and you should be mindful of trail conditions. If the trail gets too muddy it might be best to turn around and not proceed.

If you complete a hike and are covered in mud you should try your best to clean off the mud as best as you can before going into a store, restaurant, public transportation bus or rental car.

Although most hikes have an estimated time to complete the trail try and take your time. Being out in nature shouldn’t be rushed and should be enjoyed.

If rushing through a hike you could slip and fall, potentially hurting yourself, so it’s best to take things slow and enjoy the outdoors.

For more helpful hiking tips head to the U.S. National Park Service’s website.