HONOLULU (KHON2) – When traveling to Hawaii one thing you see a lot of is banyan trees. These trees are not native to the islands but have been around since the late 1800s.

The largest banyan tree in Hawaii is located on Maui and competes with being one of the largest banyan trees in the United States.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to Only in Your State, a website dedicated to giving facts about the 50 states, the largest banyan tree in Hawaii is located at Lahaina Banyan Court Park on Maui.

It was planted in the early 1870s and is just about 50 feet tall. The base of this banyan tree consists of more than one dozen different trunks.

Banyan tree in courtyard square. Lahaina Harbor on Front street, Maui, Hawaii

Courtesy: Getty Images

Banyan tree in courtyard square. Lahaina Harbor on Front street, Maui, Hawaii

Courtesy: Getty Images

Banyan tree in courtyard square. Lahaina Harbor on Front street, Maui, Hawaii

Courtesy: Getty Images

They say the banyan tree’s health has started to decline due to tourism eroding the soil around the base and interrupted irrigation. You are asked to be mindful when visiting this tree and to not climb it.

There are plenty of benches around the banyan tree to sit and view it. Some say you can even make an afternoon out of visiting it.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For more information about this tree or for more fun facts about Hawaii, head to Only in Your State’s website.