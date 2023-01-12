HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know Oahu has a blowhole and it’s free to view for eager tourists and visitors on the island.

The Halona Blowhole is one of the most popular rock formations on Oahu according to Only In Your State.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Only In Your State is a website dedicated to providing fun and interesting facts about all 50 states.

The Hawaiian islands make up more than 700 miles of picture-perfect coastline. You will find cool rock formations, blowholes, caves and more.

A blowhole is a hole in the ground that connects to a partially submerged, or underground ocean cave.

The cave and opening are shaped in a certain way allowing waves to crash into it and jet water and air through the hole at the top.

The Halona Blowhole on Oahu is free to visit and easy to get to. There is a designated parking area to park your car and view the blowhole.

Water spirting out of the Halona Blowhole and the east side of Oahu island. (Getty Images)

It’s located between Halona Beach Cove and Sandy Beach Park right off Kalanianaole Highway in Honolulu County.

During peak travel periods it might become crowded, and you may find yourself waiting for an open parking spot.

Some popular trolly’s and tour buses will make a pit stop with large tour groups to see this natural wonder.

Halona Blowhole and the coastline on Oahu. (Getty Images)

You might be tempted to climb over the barriers to get a closer look, however, it is dangerous to do so.

Halona Point where the blowhole is located can produce violent waves that crash alongside the rocks. People can become seriously injured and, in some cases, get pulled out into the ocean.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about the Halona Blowhole head to Only In Your State’s website.