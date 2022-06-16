HONOLULU (KHON2) — The clock is ticking if you haven’t already checked out Waimanalo County Farms.

From May to the middle of July they open their farm for people to stop by and see their beautiful sunflower fields.

They recommend spending the afternoon at their farms, breathing in the fresh air, eyeing the rows and rows of sunflowers and stopping by their country market for some sweet treats.

Their country market sells sweet corn, fresh-squeezed lemonade, honey, handmade coasters, cornbread and much more.

Ticket prices for Hawaii residents and military are $10 and $12 for non-Hawaii residents.

Tuesday through Friday they will have a limited A-La Carte menu available at the Market Stand while Saturday and Sunday they will have the full grub options.

Sunflowers can be purchased at the Country Market Stand for $3 per flower. Cutting and picking your own flowers are prohibited.

For more information or directions to Waimanalo County Farms head to their website. The last day they are open is July 17.