HONOLULU (KHON2) – Every month thousands of visitors fly to the Big Island to explore Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has hundreds of different hiking trails and paths to view the currently active Kilauea volcano.

The Big Island has a lot for visitors to do besides view Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii Island is also home to Hawaii Tropical Bioreserve & Garden.

This botanical garden is located on the historic Onomea Bay. According to Hawaii Tropical Bioreserve & Garden, the valley was carved by the waters of Onomea and Alakahi streams and by the wind and waves which cut into the lava cliffs of the coastline.

They report earthquakes, tsunamis and tropical storms also causing radical changes to the landscape.

The bioreserve is home to more than 2,000 species, with more than 125 families and 750 genera. Some consider the 20-acre valley to be a natural greenhouse.

Their mission is to inspire people to live in unison with the island and planet though education focused on diverse ecosystems.

They are open seven days a week except on certain holidays from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.

What to bring:

Comfortable shoes

Insect repellent

Sunscreen

Water

Snacks

Because the entry to the garden can be steep for some people it is important to know your physical limitations before visiting.

All guests must be able to walk the boardwalk on their own with an elevation change of about 100′ over 500′ in length.

Hawaii Tropical Bioreserve & Garden report mobility devices like wheelchairs, scooters or crutches are not permitted. However, walking sticks are acceptable and strollers must be unoccupied when used on the Boardwalk.

For more information about Hawaii Tropical Bioreserve & Garden head to their website.