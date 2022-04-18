HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week the International Market Place is hosting its 4th Grand Lanai Restaurant Week. Those interested will be able to eat at restaurants and popular eateries showcasing their best recipes using tasty local ingredients.

From April 18 through April 24, Eating House 1849, Herringbone Waikiki, Liliha Bakery, Moani Waikiki, Shorefyre, Skybox Taphouse, Stripsteak Waikiki and Kūhiō Ave. Food Hall (located on Level 1) will be participating. In addition, Mitsuwa Marketplace, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, and Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats on Level 2 will be participating with special menu items.

“We are gratified by the support we continue to receive from visitors and residents. It’s a pleasure to welcome guests to International Market Place, with our dynamic collection of culinary, retail and adventure experiences,” said Malia Zannoni, marketing and sponsorship director, International Market Place. “This is the fourth year for Grand Lānai Restaurant Week, and it promises to be outstanding.”

The weeklong celebration is a fun way for residents and visitors to experience the International Market Place’s eateries with a prix menu. A prix fixe menu is a type of menu that offers a multi-course meal for a fixed price.

On Tuesday, April 19, the “kids eat free” promotion will take place when you purchase two adult entrees. You’ll have to mention this promotion to your server to get the discount.

The International Market Place is located in the heart of Waikīkī and offers shopping, dining and entertainment featuring a curated mix of upscale and lifestyle brands.

For more information about restaurant week and to see the different menu options, head to International Market Place’s website.