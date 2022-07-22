HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that it is ending its COVID-19 monitoring program for cruise ships. The change went into effect on July 18.

The cruise ship color-coded system has also been removed since it depended on each cruise line having the same coronavirus screening testing standards, which may now vary among cruise lines.

The CDC says cruise ships have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs, and passengers also have access to recommendations that allow them to make their own informed decisions about traveling on cruises.

So how can travelers find out about COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships?

Passengers will have to contact their cruise line directly about any outbreaks aboard their ship.

If you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 on board, the CDC says to isolate yourself in your cabin immediately and call your ship’s medical center.

“Cruise ships may have their own requirements for testing, isolation, quarantine, mask wearing, and dining for people with COVID-19 or their close contacts. If you have questions about a cruise ship’s specific policies, please contact them directly,” the CDC said.

Though the monitoring program has ended for cruise ships, the CDC continues to keep track of destinations around the world where there is high COVID-19 risk.

