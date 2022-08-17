HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arcimoto, the maker of the three-wheeled electric “Fun Utility Vehicle,” or FUV, is starting business in Hawaii this weekend. Arcimoto Honolulu becomes the company’s third experience center and their eleventh rental location overall.

“For years now, ever since we unveiled the FUV, fans have been telling us that these would be perfect in Hawaii, that we have to get here as soon as possible. And after just one ride through Waikiki and up to Diamond Head, we knew they were right,” Arcimoto Interim CEO Jesse Fittipaldi told KHON2. “We’re thrilled, years later, to open Arcimoto Honolulu so tourists and locals alike can create their own all-electric adventures they won’t soon forget.”

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Arcimoto will host a grand opening at 805 Pohukaina St. between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. where there will be refreshments, shave ice, FUV rides and music by Miller DJ.

Rentals will be available on Sunday, Aug. 21, and customers have two options: 4 hours half-day rental for $185 before tax or 8 hours full-day rental for $325 before tax. The FUV has a top speed of 75 mph and a range of 102 city miles per charge.

Arcimoto is still accepting vehicle reservations in Hawaii, with first deliveries expected to begin in 2023. Click here to make a reservation.

A company spokesperson said there are several reasons why people should opt for Arcimoto over other options like Uber or Lyft. The main one: The FUV is all electric, with instant torque and electrifying performance.

“This is also more affordable than gas-powered options which require you to fill the tank on return. And of course, this is much better for the environment as well as our lungs,” Arcimoto told KHON2.

Another reason the company shared is that folks can enjoy an open driving experience while still having protection with a panoramic roof and windshield. There’s also the perk of parking with a small footprint.

“In short, they are affordable, environmentally friendly, and insanely fun to drive,” said Arcimoto.

SO WHAT’S THE GOAL?

Arcimoto said they have two:

The first is to provide an outstanding EV experience for both tourists and locals.

“Gas powered scooters and three wheel scoot coups are fun, sure, but the FUV has a range of 102 city miles and can be driven on the freeway, allowing you to see much more of Oahu, with just a regular driver license and no helmet. Oh, and comfortable seating for two. Be sure to bring a friend!”

The second goal is to allow potential owners to experience the vehicle and decide if they want to buy it. The first batch is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023. The rental fee will be waived on their first rental if they decide to purchase.

“The FUV is a totally new kind of vehicle and must be experienced to be believed,” Arcimoto told KHON2. “Arcimoto Honolulu will allow us to get as many butts in seats as possible as we introduce our vehicles to the people of Hawaii, an absolutely amazing market for this kind of vehicle.