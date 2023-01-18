HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sun Farm Hawaii is a family-run farm providing nourishing fruits, greens, flowers vegetables and herbs to the community of Oahu.

Every Thursday and Saturday they offer a Sun Farm Garden Tour from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is a great family-friendly event to see how conscious farming makes a difference to the island of Oahu.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Their farm tour guide, Christine Moon, shares the farm’s many medicinal foods used in healing chronic diseases and mental health.

Following the tour, a farm-to-table experience of delicious appetizers grown right on the farm will be served along with artisanal herb and fruit-infused teas and waters. You are also encouraged to bring your own drinks and snacks too.

Sun Farm Hawaii was established in 2019 by Marcos and Michele Santos who wanted to serve the community with locally grown organic vegetables, fruits and herbs.

For those interested in their upcoming garden tour you can expect to learn about the farm growing and cooking superfoods that improve health and longevity.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about this tour or to purchase tickets, click here.