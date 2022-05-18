HONOLULU (KHON2) — Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, meaning people are gearing up for their three-day weekend. AAA projects Honolulu, Hawaii will see a jump in visitors flying to the island.

AAA said Honolulu is always a popular destination to travel to but especially during holiday weekends.

With gas prices still reaching an all-time high, many travelers are wanting to ditch the cross-country road trips, and instead relax on a tropical island.

Oahu is Hawaiʻi’s most populous island, partly due to the number of attractions available for tourists.

Whether you’re learning to surf off Waikiki Beach, touring ʻIolani Palace, digging into kalua pork at an authentic luau or seeing history firsthand at Pearl Harbor, Oahu has something for everyone.

For those who are flying to the islands during Memorial Day weekend, AAA suggests booking and reserving excursions in advance.

Luaus on the island fill up quickly, so it’s best to reserve early. Tourists will now have to reserve a spot to hike the famous Diamond Head as well. To reserve a spot, click here.

For more travel tips from AAA head to their website.