HONOLULU (KHON2) –Spring Break is just around the corner and if it is your first time visiting the islands, there are common Hawaiian words used by tour companies, residents and local businesses to know about.

Spring Break is just the start of Hawaii’s travel season with more visitors flying in during the summer months.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has a list of Hawaiian words to help visitors get by.

ʻĀina — Land, earth; especially Hawaiian ancestral land

Akamai — Smart, clever, intelligent

Aloha — Love, affection; greeting, salutation; Hello! Goodbye!

Hale — House, building

Haole — A non-Native Hawaiian, especially those of Caucasian ancestry

Hapa — Part, half; a reference to those of mixed ancestry

Hoʻolauleʻa — Celebration

Holoholo — To travel around for enjoyment; also used as a reference for fishing

Honu — Turtle

Hula — The dance of Hawaii

Imu — An underground oven, as often seen at lūʻau

Kamaʻāina — Native-born; acquainted, familiar; commonly refers to a long-time Hawaii resident

Kāne — Male

Keiki — Child

Koa — Warrior; a native tree with wood used to build canoes and other items

Kōkua — Help, aid, assistance, relief

Kuleana — Responsibility; privilege; a traditional land holdings of Native Hawaiians

Kumu — Teacher

Kūpuna — Grandparents, ancestors; elderly

Laulima — Cooperation

Lei — Flowers, leaves, shells or feathers that are strung and/or entwined; given as a symbol of affection

Lūʻau — Hawaiian feast; edible young leaves of the taro plant

Mahalo — Thanks, gratitude, respect

Maika’i — Excellent

Makai — Toward the sea/ocean

Makana — A gift, present

Mālama — To take care of, preserve, protect, maintain

Manō — Shark

Mauka — Toward the mountains

Moana — Ocean

Nalu — Wave, surf

Nani — Beautiful, pretty

Nui — Big, large, great, or important

ʻOhana — Family, kin group, relative

‘Ono — Delicious, tasty, savory; to relish, crave

Pali — Cliff, a steep hill or slope

Paniolo — Hawaiian cowboy

Pau — Finished, ended, all done

Wahine — Female, woman, lady

Wai — Water, usually fresh water

To see the full list, click here. You will also see common phrases and local food on the provided list.

It is very important to respect the land and people when coming to Hawaii. Hawaii Tourism Authority said every year millions and millions of people fly to the islands spending billions of dollars.

When going to the beaches, parks, museums and recreational spots you are asked to take care of the land, not touch wildlife and comply with the regulations and laws in place.

Littering, removing rocks from sacred grounds and failing to learn etiquette are all the ways you can easily disrespect culture.