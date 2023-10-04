HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flights operations have resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, confirmed the Federal Aviation Administration.

For about an hour on Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation grounded flights due to a medical emergency of an airport control room employee.

By around 2 p.m., the ground stop was lifted by the HDOT.

The ground stop impacted both interisland and mainland flights. Click here for more information on flights’ status.