HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will double traveler’s Hawaiian miles on every neighbor island flight until the end of the year.

The airline said making a trip to see friends and relatives on the outer islands is now “even more rewarding.”

“Each member of our HawaiianMiles program is an extension of our ‘ohana, and we are grateful for their support whether they are a longtime member or a guest who just took their very first Hawaiian flight. We hope that earning double miles that never expire on their next Neighbor Island trip will allow our members to connect even more with family and friends across the state.” AVI MANNIS, CHIEF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER AT HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

HA has been in service for over 93 years in Hawaii and last year the airline eliminated mileage expiration to show loyal members its appreciation.

