HONOLULU (KHON2) — Depending on when you purchase your flight to Hawaii and make it to the island, you could be met with crowded beaches and traffic or empty parks and little to no waiting for restaurants.

Hawaii has busy times and slow times and depending on when you travel to the islands you could hit both in one trip.

Most tourists book their Hawaii vacations during the summer. Kids are out of school and adults can take time off work. This could make beaches, parks and restaurants more crowded than normal.

Oahu, the busiest island of them all, welcomes millions and millions of people during the summer months.

Hawaii Guide comes out with their forecast of high demand dates and low demand dates for the islands.

According to their forecast, January, February, May, September and October are slower times to travel to Hawaii.

Their forecast shows the busiest months for the islands are in April, June, July, November and December.

Holidays were all high trafficked times to come to Hawaii, like visiting during Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July, Christmas and New Year.

