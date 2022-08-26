HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a recent state-commissioned survey, 67% of Hawaii residents agreed that their island is “being run for tourists at the expense of local people.”

The new data is from the Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey released by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The survey showed early signs of strengthening resident sentiment toward tourism. There was also support for regenerative tourism efforts and destination management.

SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS

92% of residents agreed that visitors need to be educated about protecting Hawaii’s natural environment and cultural resources

87% agreed that authentic presentation of the Native Hawaiian language is important

77% said it’s important to eliminate illegal vacation rentals on their island

73% support visitor access fees to state parks and trails

67% agreed that their island is “being run for tourists at the expense of local people”

66% expressed strong support for using tax dollars to manage the impacts of tourism in their community rather than encourage tourism in their community (42%)

66% said it’s important to not allow the building of more hotel/condo/timeshare units on their island

64% said it’s important to stop approval of additional legal vacation rentals

56% agreed that tourism helps fund the stewardship of Hawaii’s natural resources, parks and cultural sites

54% agreed that tourism brought more benefits than problems

46% felt that more effort is being made to balance economic benefits of tourism and residents’ quality of life

43% agreed that tourism contributes to the perpetuation of Native Hawaiian culture and language

41% said tourism is being better managed on their island

36% felt that tourism has been mostly positive for them and their families

27% agreed with this statement: “I have a voice in my island’s tourism development decisions.”

27% were aware of the concepts “destination management” or “managed tourism”

To read the full report, click here.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey was fielded from May 7 through July 30, 2022. Residents in all four counties participated in the survey by phone and online.