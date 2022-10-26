HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Japan reopening its borders to international travelers, All Nippon Airways is introducing some of the country’s best-kept secrets as part of their series “A New Chapter of Flight.”

Hachijojima, one of Tokyo’s 11 islands, offers black sandy beaches, hot springs and breathtaking landscapes. For these reasons and more, this remote destination is known as the “Hawaii of Japan.”

Hachijojima is only a 55-minute flight from Haneda Airport. The island was formed by two stratovolcanoes (composite volcanoes) and is known to be one of the most challenging places for pilots to visit due to unpredictable winds and frequent fog.

“The island of everlasting spring” experiences a lot of rain year-round and stays relatively warm, providing visitors a friendly subtropical climate. In the 1960s, Hachijojima was a popular honeymoon destination and was recognized as the “Hawaii of Japan.”

Since there are no convenience stores and public transportation is limited, the island is best for people who want to get away from city life and enjoy the nature in front of them. For residents, living in a close-knit community has them looking after one another.

For tourists, the slow pace of life doesn’t exclude the many activities to do there, including scuba diving, surfing, fishing, hiking and whale watching. There’s also local cuisine to enjoy, such as Kusaya (fermented fish) and Shimazushi (marinated sushi eaten with Japanese mustard).

At Hachijojima, enjoy the subtropical island for its views, close-knit community and nature to see why it earned its nickname the “Hawaii of Japan.”