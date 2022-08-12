New COVID rules to take effect in September

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Princess Cruises is removing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most voyages of less than 16 days so that anyone can cruise. The announcement made on Friday, Aug. 12, included adjustments of pre-travel testing requirements.

The changes take effect Sept. 6 and apply to itineraries from all departure ports except where government regulations may vary like Canada, Greece and Australia.

Starting Sept. 6, vaccinated guests sailing on Princess Cruises voyages of less than 16 days will no longer have to test before boarding — they only need to upload proof of vaccination on OceanReady. Guests who are unvaccinated or don’t have proof of vaccination on those itineraries must self-test within three days of sailing and upload proof of a negative test before boarding.

KEY POINTS FOR PRINCESS’ UPDATED GUIDELINES

No pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests on voyages of up to 15 nights (guests 5 and older) with the exception of full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean and other special itineraries; unvaccinated guests must provide a negative self-test result taken within three days of embarkation (unvaccinated children under 5 years do not require pre-cruise testing)



Guests sailing on voyages 16 nights or longer, or sailing on full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean and other specific itineraries, need to take a supervised test within three days of embarkation (guests 5 and older). Guests on these types of voyages will be contacted directly by an Ocean Navigator to assist.

CANCELED CRUISES

Citing staffing issues and rising occupancy levels, Princess Cruises also announced the cancellation of 11 cruises scheduled for the Diamond Princess beginning Sept. 1 through Nov. 13.

One of those cruises is the San Diego-Hawaii roundtrip cruise that was set to sail on Oct. 23 for 16 days. The replacement cruises include 2023 dates from Los Angeles.

Princess said these cancellations will provide them more time needed to overcome labor challenges.

Guests with reservations on an affected cruise will be offered three options to choose from:

Option 1: Transfer to a replacement cruise

Option 2: Future Cruise Credit

Option 3: Refund of all monies paid

NOTE: The updated guidelines are subject to local regulations of applicable homeports.