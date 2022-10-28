HONOLUU (KHON2) – Snorkeling in Hawaii can be a very enjoyable experience. You get to see the beautiful sights of marine life underneath the ocean.

Coral reefs and other marine habitats are bucket list items to see when visiting Hawaii. However, it is important to remember corals and the marine life they support can be threatened or damaged by visitors who come to admire them.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came out with coral etiquette for visitors to consider and follow.

Tips to enjoy coral reefs responsibly:

Leave corals and shells in their place

Observe corals from a safe distance

Don’t litter

Be a cautious boater

Be reef smart

NOAA encourages visitors to not take corals and seashells home for souvenirs. Corals are alive and seashells can be a home for many marine life animals. It is important to keep them where you find them.

For those wanting to learn more about the corals and marine life NOAA suggests a quick visit to a local dive shop, marine park center, aquarium or you can head to their website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

It’s important to not litter along the beach or near the ocean. Anything left on the beach gets swept into the ocean and can be very harmful to marine life.