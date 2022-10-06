HONOLULU (KHON2) – Want to stay at the number one resort in Hawaii? You’ll have to fly to Lanai and book a stay at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort.

They have recently been named the best resort in Hawaii according to Condé Nast Traveler who released their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“We are honored that our properties have again been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers,” said Alastair McAlpine, General Manager, Four Seasons Resorts Lanai. “Guests can experience two very distinct escapes on our secluded island sanctuary or choose to combine them in one stay. In addition to our wonderful resorts and activities, authentic aloha spirit and sharing of knowledge make a visit to Lanai truly memorable.”

Sensei Lanai, A Four Season Resort offers their guests personal wellness, daily practices to live longer, tropical gardens for meditation, fitness classes and more.

The resort also offers outdoor dining, a spa, a golf course, heated pool and private Onsen gardens with tropical plants throughout the grounds.

Sensei by Nobu is the restaurant located on the resort that offers farm-to-table meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

More than 240,000 people submitted responses ranking rating their travel experiences across the world on the top places they enjoyed throughout the year.