HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s officially Hawaii rainy season, so it’s a good idea to make sure your car is ready for the uptick in wet weather.

Areas in Hawaii that typically get a lot of rain every year are Kaneohe, Hana, Kilauea, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Hilo.

According to Hawaii Car Transport, these areas get an average of 200 days of rain per year and could see over 100 inches of rain per year.

When it rains it is best to drive slowly. Roads sometimes flood, potholes form and you might have to take alternative routes home.

Driving in Hawaii while it is raining requires focus, safety and accommodations.

Sometimes it’s best to wait out a storm and other times you’ll have to use your best judgement on getting through flooded roadways.

Hawaii Car Transport came out with their list of helpful tips for drivers to keep in mind during the rainy season in Hawaii.

Driving in the rain tips:

Always check for recent weather changes

Give yourself extra time

Keep extra distance between you and the car in front of you

Avoid hitting large puddles

Avoid standing areas of water

De-fog the windows

Although some areas in Hawaii receive a lot of rain annually, the state sometimes gets 20 inches of rain per year.